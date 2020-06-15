Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, & cast of 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' tell a strange fairy tale in latest drama poster

tvN's new Sat-Sun drama series 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' has released a main poster featuring the story's key cast, made up of Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, Oh Jung Se, and Park Gyu Young.

In this particular poster, the four lead characters of 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' gather together inside an elegant office, as seen in magical fairy tale stories. However, this particular drama tells the fairy tale story of a witch, a lost hero, his eccentric brother, and a secretive nurse.

tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' centers around a cynical children's book author named Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) and a mental hospital caretaker Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), and their strange, unorthodox romance. The series premieres this weekend starting on June 20 at 9 PM KST.



Are you excited to watch Kim Soo Hyun x Seo Ye Ji's new drama?