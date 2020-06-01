9

Jihyo states that TWICE members suggested their new 'hippie' concept themselves

The TWICE members revealed some exclusive tidbits about making their latest album 'MORE & MORE' in a special V-Live broadcast for their comeback. 

The girls did a live broadcast on June 1st and talked about preparing for their latest release. Their title track also titled "More & More" is an upbeat tropical house track with a lively rhythm. When asked about their latest concept, the members stated: "We put in our own individual meanings into this album's concept. One concept is 'hippie' and the other is 'nature'. If the hippie concept is loud and bold, the nature concept is clean and fresh. We all wanted to do try out a completely different concept. We hope that ONCEs can see the developed TWICE through our latest album." 



Jihyo added: "The members proposed the hippie concept first. We wanted to express the environment of the mountains, resulting in this aesthetic. The concept came out really well and suits us." 

I like that they are getting a chance to showcase their own ideas and talents. Even though the song isnt my favorite song theyve done the concept does suit them!

Even though this takes the crown for my least favourite title track by them (or maybe its still Signal, I dunno) Im glad that theyre able to have an input in their music unlike so many other groups whose concepts are forced upon them

