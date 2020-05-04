VICTON drops Byungchan, Sejun, and Chan's individual stages from 'New World' concert

VICTON has released the stage cams for Byungchan, Sejun, and Chan's individual stages from 'New World'.

'New World' was VICTON's first ever solo concert, and each of the members had their solo stages. They've now released the videos of the stages for three members. Byungchan (above) covered 'Produce 101' season 2's "Oh Little Girl", Sejun covered Bishop Briggs' "River", and Chan danced to his self-composed song "Eyes On You".

Check them all out above and below, and stay tuned for Seungsik, Subin, and Hanse's stages!



