Zion.T and Kim Chung Ha will be releasing their collaboration soon.

The pair met through M2's 'Song FARM!' series for their collaboration song. During the first part of 'Song FARM!', Zion.T worked with Giriboy on their song "Like a Joke", which was released on April 29th. He'll be releasing a song with Kim Chung Ha as well for a beautiful song of their own, and it will be revealed on the 18th.

Make sure to tune into 'Song FARM!' on the M2 YouTube channel!