Ong Seong Wu x Baek Ji Young reveal studio teaser video for upcoming duet 'Didn't Say Anything'

Ong Seong Wu and Baek Ji Young have revealed their in-studio teaser video for "Didn't Say Anything".



The teaser video features the two singers meeting in the studio to record, and their emotional focus on the lyrics for their upcoming ballad. "Didn't Say Anything" marks the former Wanna One member's first duet song, and it's set to drop on May 12 KST.



What do you think of the "Didn't Say Anything" teaser?