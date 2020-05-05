Actor Jo Jung Suk volunteers to cut pay to help produce drama 'Hospital Playlist'

Actor Jo Jung Suk volunteered to cut his own pay to help produce the tvN drama 'Hospital Playlist'.



According to reports on May 5, Jo Jung Suk has re-signed his contract for 'Hospital Playlist' to receive around 70 million Won ($57,280.84 USD) per episode. The top actor was previously set to receive 90 million-100 million Won ($73,647.99-81831.10 USD) for every episode he stars in, but he agreed to accept a lower amount to help out the production team.



Insiders told media outlets, "Jo Jung Suk is worth a lot of money because he's one of the top actors of the drama cast. He's an actor who receives 90 million to 100 million Won per episode, but he voluntary cut his performance fees due to his trust in producer Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung. This kind of actor is really rare. He's becoming a good example in the industry."



Have you been watching 'Hospital Playlist'?