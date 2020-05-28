Kim Soo Hyun runs from life in emotional 2nd teaser for tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'

tvN's new Sat-Sun drama series 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay', starring Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, and more, has released an emotional second teaser revolving around the inner struggles of Kim Soo Hyun's character, Moon Kang Tae.

In the fragmented teaser, Moon Kang Tae seems to recall a bitter memories of his past and childhood as he walks down the Han river bridge in solitude. He then confesses to himself, "I used to think that I ran from everything because of hyung. But I think maybe I just ran because I wanted to; in the end running is the easiest way out when life is as unbearable as death."

Female lead Go Moon Young (played by Seo Ye Ji) also makes an appearance, shrouded in mystery inside a seemingly evangelical building.

tvN's 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' is slated to premiere next month on June 20 at 9 PM KST. Will you be watching?