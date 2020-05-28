10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Golden Child reportedly wrap up MV filming for their comeback

According to reports on May 29, Golden Child are gearing up for a June comeback!

According to sources, the Golden Child members have recently wrapped up MV filming for their comeback and are now in the final stages of preparations. The group aims to return with a new album some time toward the end of June, marking their first comeback in approximately 5 months. 

Meanwhile, Golden Child garnered attention earlier this month for their unique performances on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'. 

1 hour ago

i cant wait

