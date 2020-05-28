Park Shin Hye rocks a fresh haircut in time for summer

Actress Park Shin Hye surprised fans with her new hairstyle.
On May 28, she uploaded a casual mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption: "Someone tell me how to grow out your hair faster?"
Usually known for her long and natural hair, Park Shin Hye opted for a cool shoulder-length cut with plenty of layers. Netizens are loving the new look, saying:
"She's so lovable."
"How is Park Shin Hye so pretty?"
"Lucky to be that gorgeous..."
Park Shin Hye will be starring in the movie 'Alive' alongside actor Yoo Ah In on June 24th.
