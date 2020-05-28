7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Shin Hye rocks a fresh haircut in time for summer

Actress Park Shin Hye surprised fans with her new hairstyle.

On May 28, she uploaded a casual mirror selfie on Instagram with the caption: "Someone tell me how to grow out your hair faster?"


머리카락 빨리 자라는 방법 좀..

Usually known for her long and natural hair, Park Shin Hye opted for a cool shoulder-length cut with plenty of layers.  Netizens are loving the new look, saying:


"She's so lovable."

"How is Park Shin Hye so pretty?"

"Lucky to be that gorgeous..." 

Park Shin Hye will be starring in the movie 'Alive' alongside actor Yoo Ah In on June 24th. 

