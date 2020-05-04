16

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Kris, Luhan, and Tao to all be on China's 'Produce 2020'

KrisLuhan, and Tao will all be on one show.

Luhan and Tao (along with f(x)'s Victoria) have been announced as mentors for '创造营2020', and now it's been announced that on the 3rd, Kris was also on his way to film the show. '创造营2020' is China's version of 'Produce 101' after TENCENT bought the rights from Mnet. It had produced Rocket Girls (including WJSN's Xuanyi and Meiqi) as well as R1SE. '创造营2020' is aiming to produce a girl group this year.

Do you think they'll meet on camera?

nunyabsnss3,228 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

This is the biggest attack on my ot12 heart😭😭. I can't wait to see their interactions, Luhan and Tao have already been so adorable together lately.

zkzsks702 pts 29 minutes ago 1
29 minutes ago

I think EXO contract is over with SM!! U see lotta EX-EXO members nd current OT9 sweet interactions everywhere!!

1 more reply

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
4 hours ago   42   40,792
