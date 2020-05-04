Kris, Luhan, and Tao to all be on China's 'Produce 2020'

Kris, Luhan, and Tao will all be on one show.

Luhan and Tao (along with f(x)'s Victoria) have been announced as mentors for '创造营2020', and now it's been announced that on the 3rd, Kris was also on his way to film the show. '创造营2020' is China's version of 'Produce 101' after TENCENT bought the rights from Mnet. It had produced Rocket Girls (including WJSN's Xuanyi and Meiqi) as well as R1SE. '创造营2020' is aiming to produce a girl group this year.





Do you think they'll meet on camera?