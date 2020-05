EXO's Baekhyun is counting the days till is highly awaited solo comeback release 'Delight'.

The talented vocalist and idol treats fans to some sweet R&B melodies as he serves some gorgeous looks in his highlight medley. The additional teaser photos show Baekhyun posing chicly for the camera in a patterned, red jacket and a white tracksuit.

Are you excited for Baekhyun's new music dropping on May 25. Check out all the teaser content below!