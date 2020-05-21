TWICE treats fans to colorful group and profile images for their sixth Japanese single 'Fanfare'

TWICE has treated fans to a slew of adorable pictures for their seventh Japanese single "Fanfare" which will be released on July 8th.

It seems like the group has a busy summer ahead of them as they gear up for Korean promotions in June as well. The group shared both group shots and individual profile photos of each of the members splattered in paint. The gorgeous idols definitely are beaming with delight as they pose for the camera in white tank tops.

Check out all the photos below and stay tuned for more news regarding TWICE's Japanese release!