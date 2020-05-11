E Entertainment's upcoming 8-member boy group reveals debut team name, E'LAST

A brand new 8-member boy group is coming soon, housed under E Entertainment!

Previously simply known as the 'E-Boyz', the upcoming 8-member boy group consists of former 'Produce X 101' members Won Hyuk and Won Jun, as well as Choi In, Seung Yeob, Rano, Baek Gyul, Romin, and Ye Jun. On May 12, the 'E-Boyz' officially announced their debut team name, logo, and motion teaser; the 8-members will be debuting as E'LAST!

The name E'LAST is short for "everlasting", while also containing meanings such as "eternity" and "infinity". The name means that E'LAST want to remain by their listeners' sides for eternity through their lasting music.

Stay tuned for more details on E'LAST's debut, coming soon!

