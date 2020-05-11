0

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

E Entertainment's upcoming 8-member boy group reveals debut team name, E'LAST

AKP STAFF

A brand new 8-member boy group is coming soon, housed under E Entertainment!

Previously simply known as the 'E-Boyz', the upcoming 8-member boy group consists of former 'Produce X 101' members Won Hyuk and Won Jun, as well as Choi In, Seung Yeob, Rano, Baek Gyul, Romin, and Ye Jun. On May 12, the 'E-Boyz' officially announced their debut team name, logo, and motion teaser; the 8-members will be debuting as E'LAST!

The name E'LAST is short for "everlasting", while also containing meanings such as "eternity" and "infinity". The name means that E'LAST want to remain by their listeners' sides for eternity through their lasting music. 

Stay tuned for more details on E'LAST's debut, coming soon!

  1. misc.
0 238 Share Be the first to vote
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
59 minutes ago   1   3,027
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
59 minutes ago   1   3,027
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
59 minutes ago   1   3,027
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
21 hours ago   19   11,341
Roy Kim
Roy Kim confirms enlistment date in June
18 hours ago   10   2,519

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND