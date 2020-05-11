9

8

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Nam Goong Min to narrate CJ ENM x Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group reality, Mnet's 'I-Land'

AKP STAFF

Actor Nam Goong Min has now been confirmed as the host and narrator of Mnet's upcoming rookie boy group reality series, 'I-Land'!

Set to premiere some time this June, Mnet's 'I-Land' tells the story of a brand new, global K-Pop boy group produced jointly by CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment. The reality series will follow the in-depth process of planning for and producing a K-Pop group in the form of a surveillance reality. 

Actor Nam Goong Min has been tasked with the role of storyteller, informing viewers about 'I-Land's narrative, universe, and also providing viewers with different perspectives. 

Stay tuned for CJ ENM x Big Hit Entertainment's 'I-Land', coming next month. 

  1. Nam Goong Min
0 1,024 Share 53% Upvoted
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
2 hours ago   14   7,778
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
2 hours ago   14   7,778
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
2 hours ago   14   7,778
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
22 hours ago   20   11,593

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND