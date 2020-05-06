Bolbbalgan4 reveals warm spring MV teaser for 'Leo' feat. EXO's Baekhyun

Bolbbalgan4 has revealed a warm spring music video teaser for "Leo" featuring EXO's Baekhyun.



In the MV teaser, Bolggalgan4, which now only includes Ahn Ji Young, enjoys the warmth and flowers of spring. "Leo" is one title song from her upcoming album 'Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen'.



"Leo" will be pre-released on May 7 KST, while 'Puberty Book II' drops on May 13.



What do you think of Bolbbalgan4's "Leo" MV teaser?



