Kangnam signs contract with Bonboo ENT, wife Lee Sang Hwa's label

Kangnam has signed a contract with his wife Lee Sang Hwa's label Bonboo ENT.

On May 6, reports revealed Kangnam signed an exclusive contract with Bonboo ENT, the same agency Lee Sang Hwa signed on with in February of 2019. The label confirmed the news, stating, "We naturally got to know Kangnam through Lee Sang Hwa, and we signed a contract with him because we've built trust in each other. We'll support Kangnam, who has exceptional variety skills, so that he can promote as much as he wants in a variety of fields."

The label is also home to Choo Sung Hoon and his family, ZE:A's KwangheeLee AyumiRicky Kim, and more.

In other news, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa recently left the cast of 'Same Bed Different Dreams' ahead of the former Olympian's knee surgery.

he looks better/normal now with his hair. the whole long yellow hair didnt' seem to match him. he looked like a heechul copy.

