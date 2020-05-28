A Pink's Hayoung announces opening of her YouTube channel

A Pink's Hayoung announced the opening of her YouTube channel, 'Ohhabbang'!



In the introduction video above, Hayoung expresses how awkward she feels speaking to the camera. On her channel's name, the A Pink member explains she went with 'Ohhabbang' as a lot of her fans call her Habbang as a nickname.



She also reveals she created the channel to communicate with fans, and they can expect gaming videos, soccer spectating videos, and she later asks producer Black Eyed Victory for a logo song. Hayoung also asks Super Junior's Heechul, Huh Gak, and Red Velvet's Joy to appear as guests.



Check out Hayoung's introduction video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.