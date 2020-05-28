3

May 28th

NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from May 28th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Kim Woo Seok debuted with "Red Moon", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Fantasia", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Wing", ONEWE came back with "End of Spring", DKB made a comeback with "Still", and Jung Da Kyung returned with "A Story of a Couple in their 60s". 

As for the winners, NCT 127 and TXT were the nominees, but it was NCT 127 who took the win with "Punch". Congratulations to NCT 127!

Performances also included TXTRyu Soo JungOnlyOneOfYubinSECRET NUMBERRedSquareBVNDITWoo!Ah!GWSNNatty, and DooRi.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Kim Woo Seok


COMEBACK: MONSTA X


COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon


COMEBACK: ONEWE


COMEBACK: DKB


COMEBACK: Jung Da Kyung


TXT


Ryu Soo Jung


OnlyOneOf


Yubin


SECRET NUMBER

RedSquare


BVNDIT


Woo!Ah!


GWSN



Natty


DooRi


Congrats nct

