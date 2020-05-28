NCT 127 win #1 + Performances from May 28th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Kim Woo Seok debuted with "Red Moon", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Fantasia", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Wing", ONEWE came back with "End of Spring", DKB made a comeback with "Still", and Jung Da Kyung returned with "A Story of a Couple in their 60s".



As for the winners, NCT 127 and TXT were the nominees, but it was NCT 127 who took the win with "Punch". Congratulations to NCT 127!



Performances also included TXT, Ryu Soo Jung, OnlyOneOf, Yubin, SECRET NUMBER, RedSquare, BVNDIT, Woo!Ah!, GWSN, Natty, and DooRi.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: Kim Woo Seok







COMEBACK: MONSTA X







COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon







COMEBACK: ONEWE







COMEBACK: DKB







COMEBACK: Jung Da Kyung







TXT







Ryu Soo Jung







OnlyOneOf







Yubin







SECRET NUMBER

RedSquare







BVNDIT







Woo!Ah!







GWSN









Natty







DooRi







