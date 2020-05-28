BTS j-hope's track 'Outro: Ego' becomes logo song of 'KBS News' sports segment

BTS j-hope's track "Outro: Ego" is now the logo song for the sports segment of 'KBS News'.



"Outro: Ego" is a track on BTS' fourth full album 'Map of the Soul: 7', which was released this past February, and j-hope is the main lyricist and composer. The hip hop song is about inner shadows and recognizing parts of yourself, and it rose on real-time music charts after the release of the MV.



Viewers watching 'KBS News' will now be introduced to the sports segment with 4 seconds of "Outro: Ego".



j-hope's song was also previously used as the theme song for the 'FIFA World Cup'.



Listen to "Outro: Ego" below!





