WINNER have revealed a moody, artistic 2nd concept film for their upcoming 3rd full album, 'Remember'.

In the concept film, WINNER narrate how they found fulfillment after meeting their fans, referencing their discography from debut until now and hitting fans with a wave of nostalgia.

Check out WINNER's loving message to fans above, while you wait for the full release of their 3rd full album this April 9 at 6 PM KST.