MC Lee Da Hee delivers a battle rally in newest teaser clip for Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' is coming in exactly one month!

Featuring boys groups such as Golden Child, Pentagon, The Boyz, ONF, ONEUS, VERIVERY, and TOO, 'Road To Kingdom' is a fierce survival competition as these rising idol groups aim to become 1st place artists. 

In the show's newest teaser above, MC Lee Da Hee delivers a battle rally as the competing idols get ready to bare their wildest sides with their best performances. Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' premieres this April 30 at 8 PM KST! Will you be watching?

  1. Golden Child
  2. ONEUS
  3. ONF
  4. Pentagon
  5. The Boyz
  6. TOO
  7. VERIVERY
Pinksone81541 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

where's Jang Sung-kyu? but im excited for this! Golden Child fighting!! Da Hee is rockin' it as an MC

kpopmassacre30 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

literally this is gonna make a lot of things change queendom showed great impressions and made artists go all in for the performances literally road to kingdom is where we get to see many underrated artists that have come this far to show that they want to be here and to be the best in their ability

