MC Lee Da Hee delivers a battle rally in newest teaser clip for Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'

Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' is coming in exactly one month!

Featuring boys groups such as Golden Child, Pentagon, The Boyz, ONF, ONEUS, VERIVERY, and TOO, 'Road To Kingdom' is a fierce survival competition as these rising idol groups aim to become 1st place artists.

In the show's newest teaser above, MC Lee Da Hee delivers a battle rally as the competing idols get ready to bare their wildest sides with their best performances. Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' premieres this April 30 at 8 PM KST! Will you be watching?