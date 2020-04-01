YG Entertainment confirms WINNER will be taking a break from team promotions after 'Remember' release

On April 2, a representative of YG Entertainment explained to media outlets, "WINNER will be taking a break from team promotions after the release of their 3rd full album."

Later on this day, WINNER's oldest hyung Kim Jin Woo will be enlisting as an active duty soldier for his mandatory military service, at the Nonsan new recruit training center. YG Entertainment also shared, "This album is a gift from WINNER to their fans, reflecting on WINNER's career up until now and also laying out the foundation for new memories to come in the future."







WINNER's 3rd full album 'Remember' will be released this April 9 at 6 PM KST.

