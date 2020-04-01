'Under Nineteen' star Ji Jin Seok walks to you in 'Just' MV

'Under Nineteen' star Ji Jin Seok has dropped his music video for "Just"!



In the MV, Ji Jin Seok walks to an unknown destination against colorful walls. "Just" is the title song of the R&B singer's new mini album 'Half/Half', which also includes his previous pre-release track "Here".



Watch Ji Jin Seok's "Just" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.