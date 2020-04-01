Highlight's Doojoon tops list of best idol uncles on 'TMI News'

Highlight's Doojoon topped the list of best idol uncles on 'TMI News'.



On the April 1st episode of 'TMI News', Doojoon was introduced as the best ever uncle for the love he shows his adorable nephew. The Highlight member previously ranked in at #1 on a list of idols who seem like they would make good dads, and he's also known to consistently post photos and videos of his nephew on social media.



Other idols who made the list include Simon D in 2nd, TVXQ's Yunho in 3rd, VIXX's N in 4th, Kim Jong Kook in 5th, Super Junior's Kyuhyun in 6th, and EXO's Kai in 7th.



Which idols would you put on the list?



