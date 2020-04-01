12

Posted by germainej

JYJ's Jaejoong makes official apology for coronavirus April Fool's prank

JYJ's Jaejoong has made an official apology for his coronavirus April Fool's prank.

On April 1, Jaejoong released a statement on Instagram and apologized for joking about being hospitalized due to COVID-19. His full post is as follows:

"I'm aware that I've done something that I shouldn't have done.
Firstly, I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who suffered because of my social media post about coronavirus as well as to any administrative work I might have disrupted.

I know I made a judgement that was not right. 

Awareness of how to cope with and the risk of the virus that is currently loose.
I wanted to convey this message in the hopes that we would be alert to minimize the number of people who would be affected by COVID-19.

I'm so scared that the arrival of spring and the leisurely life of the warm season might create a second or third coronavirus panic because people will return to being in enclosed spaces after school and other plans were delayed. 

My father was in the hospital not too long ago because of lung cancer surgery.
When I saw medical staff and patients at the hospital, I got angry, and I hoped the people who thought of the virus as someone else's problem would consider it their own problem as well.

So unlike those who are working hard trying to get us out of the coronavirus, I think we need to be alert to the fact that there are many people who are enjoying their leisure time without wearing any protective clothing or masks. I thought there needed to be more awareness when I heard that.

I wanted to convey the danger of the current situation to people who don't listen to information from various media outlets or the internet.
To tell them, 'Please. Listen up. Please. Don't get sick and suffer through it.'

Even around me, there are confirmed cases.
I was sure it wasn't a distant story, and I felt twice as scared.

It doesn't help to reflect on yourself when you lose someone.

It's frustrating, it's hard, but it's more that... I want to work a little harder to overcome this difficult time together.

Today's message I wrote... It was overboard, but I thought that maybe those who go over-the-top with their interest might listen. This has hurt many people, and I'm being criticized by many people as well.

I sincerely apologize to the government agencies and medical staff working on coronavirus relief efforts for my post as well as to the many who have given up their lives in accordance with the guidelines trying to overcome this."



As previously reported, the JYJ member shocked and angered fans and netizens when he announced he was hospitalized for COVID-19 only to admit it was an April Fool's day prank. The singer had performed live on a Japanese music show just a day before, which caused further alarm. Though Jaejoong did release a previous statement expressing his apologies, he might be facing punishment by the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

What are your thoughts on Jaejoong's latest post?

해서는 안 될 행동이라고도 저 스스로도 인식하고 있습니다. 먼저 제가 SNS 쓴 글로 인해 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 피해 받으신 분들, 행정업무에 지장을 받으신 분들께 진심으로 죄송하다는 말씀과 사과드립니다. 옳지 않다는 판단. 알고 있습니다. 현재 느슨해진 바이러스로부터의 대처 방식과 위험성의 인식. 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 피해 받을 분들을 최소화시키기 위해 경각심을 가졌으면 하는 마음에서 메시지를 전달하고 싶었습니다. 봄이 찾아와 따뜻해진 계절의 야외에서의 여가생활, 개학이 미뤄지고 여유로워진 시간을 활용한 밀폐된 공간에서의 접촉 등으로 제2의 제3의 코로나 패닉을 낳을 수 있다는 생각에 너무나 무섭습니다. 저의 아버지도 얼마 전 폐암 수술을 받으시고 줄곧 병원에 다니셨습니다. 그러면서 병원에 계신 의료진과 환자들을 보면서 뭔가 화가 나기도 하고 바이러스가 남의 일이 아니라 자신의 일이었다면 하는 생각이 들었습니다. 그래서 정작 코로나 바이러스 19로 인해 벗어나고자 노력하는 분들과는 반대로 평상시와 다를 바 없는 복장과 마스크를 착용하지 않은채 여가생활을 즐기고 계시는 분들이 많다는 이야기에 경각심이 필요 하다 생각 했습니다 다양한 정보매체와 인터넷에서도 크고 작은 주의를 요청하고 있는 가운데 그 이야기를 들어주지 않는 사람들에게 어떻게해서든 현시점의 위험성을 전달하고 싶었습니다. "제발. 귀 기울여주세요. 제발. 아프지 말고 아픔을 겪지 마세요." 라구요. 제 주변에서마저도 확진자가 생겨나고 있습니다. 먼 곳의 이야기가 아니란 걸 확신했고 두려움은 배로 느껴졌습니다. 사람을 잃고 나서야 반성하는 태도는 아무런 도움이 되지 않습니다. 답답하고 힘들지만 지금보다 더.. 조금 더 노력해서 이 힘든 시기를 함께 이겨내고 싶습니다. 오늘의 글..지나치지만, 지나칠 정도의 관심을 가져주신다면 이야를 들어주지 않을까라는 방법이 많은 분들에게 상처를 드리고 비난을 받고 있습니다. 제 글로 인하여 코로나 바이러스를 위해 애쓰시는 정부기관과 의료진들 그리고 지침에 따라 생활을 포기 하며 극복을 위해 힘쓰는 많은 분들께 상심을 드린 점 진심으로 사과드립니다.

nunyabsnss1,379 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

I honestly believe that his heart was in the right place and that he was trying to raise awareness, just was very insensitive about it and shouldn't have used this terrible pandemic to get his point across when people are losing so many love ones and the wounds are still raw. But he seems like he's learned a lesson and is genuinely sorry, so I hope netizens will soften their criticism. I've seen comments on Nate and pann saying that he should retire and never be seen on TV again, which I don't think is necessary.

1234xyz2,737 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

The apology was what I needed.

I understood his message but the way he conveyed it was not right.

Saying it like this makes much better sense. Glad he realised how overboard the joke went. I hope his father is alright and also hope that he and his loved ones remain safe from the dangerous virus~

