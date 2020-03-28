'Under Nineteen' star Ji Jin Seok reveals soulful 'Here' MV

'Under Nineteen' star Ji Jin Seok has revealed his music video for "Here".
In the MV, Ji Jin Seok sings against a sky at dusk. "Here" is about remaining in place for someone special to come back, and it's the first release from the singer's new mini album 'Half/Half', which drops on April 1 KST.
Watch Ji Jin Seok's "Here" MV above, and check out his comeback schedule below!
