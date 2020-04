'Notre Colette' has released a new behind-the-scenes episode from the set of Red Velvet maknae Yeri's lipstick collaboration photoshoot, where Yeri also participates as a color designer!

You can watch above as Yeri prepares two mood boards for her signature collaboration colors - 'Yodlé Yeri Rouge' and 'Chocolat et Vin', then takes one two very different styles for her closeup photoshoot.

Who wants to try Yeri's 'Colette' lipsticks?