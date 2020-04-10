Paul Kim releases listening preview for Part.2 of his 2nd full album 'Big Heart'

Singer/song-writer Paul Kim has released a preview clip for part.2 of his 2nd full album, 'Big Heart'.

The second half of Paul Kim's 2nd full album contains a total of 5 tracks including title song "Our Encounter", "Hero", "Katalk", "Holiday", and "The Reason For My Spring". Part.2 of 'Big Heart' comes approximately 6 months after the release of Part.1 last October.

In addition, Paul Kim will be releasing a completed MV for all 5 tracks from 'Big Heart' Part.2, starting with the release of "Katalk"s MV on April 13. Paul Kim's full release of 'Big Heart' Part.2 is set for April 22 at 6 PM KST.

