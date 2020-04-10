Former PRISTIN member Lim Na Young stuns with her sharp dance cover of ITZY's 'Wannabe'

Former PRISTIN and IOI member Lim Na Young was born to be an idol, and she decided to prove it for her loyal fans once again with a sharp, elegant dance cover of ITZY's "Wannabe"!

In her brand new cover, Lim Na Young not only proves that she's still a perfect idol dancer, she also demonstrates her ability to capture the camera's attention with her smooth facial expressions.

Watch Lim Na Young's "Wannabe" dance cover above, and make sure to subscribe to her agency's YouTube channel for even more of her content!