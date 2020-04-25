2

N.Flying's Jaehyun & Cha Hun go under for 'past life hypnosis' in latest '2IDIOTS' video

N.Flying's Jaehyun and Cha Hun underwent hypnosis for their latest '2IDIOTS' video.

As fans know, Jaehyun and Cha Hun have teamed up for their '2IDIOTS' YouTube channel, and on April 24, the two released a video of their past life experiences. Under hypnosis, both N.Flying members revealed their alleged past lives, and Cha Hun's comments especially shocked everyone on set.

Watch Jaehyun and Cha Hun's '2IDIOTS' video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.

