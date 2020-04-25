Yoo Jae Suk updates 'Hangout with Yoo' viewers about daughter Na-Eun

Yoo Jae Suk updated 'Hangout with Yoo' viewers about his daughter Na-Eun.



On the April 25th episode of the MBC variety show, Yoo Jae Suk and Park Myung Soo opened up about their kids with each other. Park Myung Soo expressed, "They've been doing mobile classes lately," and Yoo Jae Suk corrected him, saying, "It's not mobile, but online. Jiho did online classes today too," referring to his son.



When Park Myung Soo asked how Yoo Jae Suk's daughter Na-Eun has been doing, the 'Nation's MC' replied, "She's grown a lot. She runs around now," and Park Myung Soo joked, "Of course, she runs around. What is she supposed to do? Fly?"



The two comedians' bickering then continued on as they cooked fried chicken for a cafeteria. Check out the video below!



Yoo Jae Suk and his wife Na Kyung Eun welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in October of 2018.





