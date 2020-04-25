Song Seung Hun's Jeju Island home revealed on 'I Live Alone' raises questions among viewers

Song Seung Hun's Jeju Island home revealed on 'I Live Alone' is raising questions among viewers.



Shortly after Song Seung Hun featured on the April 24th episode of the MBC reality show, viewers began speculating whether or not the home shown was actually the actor's residence. The actor shared his daily routine with the 'Rainbow Crew' panel members and viewers, and he seemed to run into little obstacles throughout his day. For one, he wasn't able to turn on his own stove top, and the TV was disconnected from cable.



The incidents raised doubts with viewers who questioned whether Song Seung Hun simply rented the house to film 'I Live Alone', which would not be in line with the show's "reality" premise. Some viewers are saying the actor's actual home is a penthouse in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, and some also speculated his appearance was just to promote his upcoming drama.



Song Seung Hun is playing the lead in the upcoming MBC drama 'Shall We Eat Dinner Together?', which airs next month.



Did you watch Song Seung Hun on 'I Live Alone'?

