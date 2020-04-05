5

Kang Daniel treats fans to long-awaited dance practice for 'Touchin'

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has dropped a special treat for fans!

On April 5 KST, his agency Konnect Entertainment revealed a dance practice video for his November 2019 single "Touchin'," the title track off of his digital single album of the same name. In the clip, the idol is wearing a black ballcap that is covering his face, moving the focus to his sleek dance moves as he goes through the stage performance choreography with his dancers.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel is currently promoting his new single "2U" off his 1st mini album 'Cyan.'

Check out the dance practice above!

