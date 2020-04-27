Giriboy drops MV teaser for upcoming single produced by Zion.T

Giriboy and Zion.T have released a music video teaser for their upcoming ballad "Like A Joke" (lit. translation).





The music video was shot during the fifth episode of Mnet and digital studio M2's short-form variety program 'Song Farm,' a show with a premise that involved Zion.T taking on the challenge of music production.







For the music video, the two artists teamed up with director Hong Won Gi, who previously worked with BTS, Taeyeon, and Seo Taiji. The teaser for the music video features Giriboy dressed as a high schooler, complete with thick-framed glasses, a backpack, and a school uniform.







Meanwhile, the full music video for "Like A Joke" is set for release on April 29.

Check out the teaser above!