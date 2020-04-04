5

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Suho reveals making of solo debut 'Let's Love' MV

AKP STAFF

EXO's Suho has revealed the making of his music video for "Let's Love"!

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Suho describes "Let's Love" as a song about starting to love again after being hurt, and he feels the MV lets people relate to what's going on within someone going through those emotions. He also states his album was titled 'Self-Portrait' because it was a time for him to look back on himself. 

The making-of video above features the EXO member on set as he reviews his footage, and fans get to see scenes that didn't make the final cut.

Watch Suho's making-of video above and his "Let's Love" MV here if you missed it!

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
  3. LETS LOVE
