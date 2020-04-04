Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances on April 4th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, TOO debuted with "Magnolia", EXO's Suho debuted with "Let's Love", and Hong Jin Young returned with "Love is Like a Petal".



As for the nominees, Kang Daniel, ITZY, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Kang Daniel's "2U" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Kang Daniel!



Other performers included Kang Daniel, ITZY, Kim Se Jung, Dongkiz, ASTRO, Im Young Woong, Ong Seong Wu, Riaa, ONEUS, and AleXa.



Check out the performances below!





DEBUT: TOO







DEBUT: Suho







COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young







Kang Daniel







ITZY







Kim Se Jung







Dongkiz







ASTRO







Im Young Woong







Ong Seong Wu







Riaa







ONEUS







AleXa







