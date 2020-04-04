7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Kang Daniel wins #1 + Performances on April 4th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, TOO debuted with "Magnolia", EXO's Suho debuted with "Let's Love", and Hong Jin Young returned with "Love is Like a Petal".

As for the nominees, Kang Daniel, ITZY, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Kang Daniel's "2U" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Kang Daniel!

Other performers included Kang Daniel, ITZY, Kim Se Jung, DongkizASTRO, Im Young Woong, Ong Seong Wu, Riaa, ONEUS, and AleXa.

Check out the performances below!

===

DEBUT: TOO


==

DEBUT: Suho


==

COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young


===
Kang Daniel


==

ITZY


==

Kim Se Jung


==

Dongkiz


==

ASTRO


==

Im Young Woong


==

Ong Seong Wu


==

Riaa


==

ONEUS


==

AleXa


===

efem2,217 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Congrats to Kang Daniel for 2U's 3rd win! ♥

coco_puffs-1,400 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
