Son Dam Bi talks about how she, Jung Ryeo Won, & Gong Hyo Jin don't have boyfriends but want to get married

Back on the April 3 broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone', actresses Jung Ryeo Won and Gong Hyo Jin paid a visit to singer/actress Son Dam Bi's new house to plan a surprise birthday party!

On this day, Son Dam Bi introduced viewers to her good friend and interior designer Lim Soo Mi, helping with the remodeling of Son Dam Bi's new home. It turned out, Lim Soo Mi's birthday was coming up soon, and so her close unnies Gong Hyo Jin, Jung Ryeo Won, and Son Dam Bi teamed to throw her a surprise party.

While working on the home, Son Dam Bi and Lim Soo Mi naturally began talking about their group of friends. Son Dam Bi stated, "We're gonna grow stylishly old together," to which Lim Soo Mi commented, "Shortly after saying that, Dam Bi unnie got married..."



Hiding a smile, Son Dam Bi exclaimed, "Why do you guys keep saying that I'm gonna get married first?" After a moment, she added, "Will any of us even get married in the end?"

Thinking about her group of friends, Son Dam Bi quickly wrote off, "Hyo Jin unnie, isn't it." Here, Lim Soo Mi remarked, "I'm not gonna say anything about Hyo Jin unnie. Why? Because she's scary. Maybe it'll actually be Ryeo Won unnie? One day she might just be like, 'I think this man is the one'."

With a grim expression, Son Dam Bi replied, "That could be any of us. It's just that none of us has met a man like that." In the 'I Live Alone' studio, Son Dam Bi told the panelists, "None of us have boyfriends. But we all badly want to get married."



