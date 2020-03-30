74

Music Video
Posted by danisurst

EXO's Suho prepares to make his move in MV for solo debut single 'Let's Love'

AKP STAFF

Suho has officially made his solo debut!

On March 30 KST, the EXO leader released his first mini album 'Self-Portrait,' as well as the music video for the album's title track "Let's Love."

"Let's Love" has a modern rock feel to it, with charming lyrics conveying that he and the object of his affection may not be able to express love as well as they might want to, but they should both conjure up courage and 'go for love' anyway. The music video for the song combines its warm and emotional mood with Suho's handsome visuals.

Meanwhile, 'Self-Portrait' was self-produced by Suho, with all six tracks on the album reflecting a fun band sound.

Check out the music video for "Let's Love" above!

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
4

DG2523,881 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

It's really amazing 😭 I'm really glad he went with this genre. The lyrics are beautiful too. Thank You Junmyeon ❤

4

zkzsks335 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Melodious!! A heart touching song!! Indeed.. EXO vocal line never disappoints!!

