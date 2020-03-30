EXO's Suho prepares to make his move in MV for solo debut single 'Let's Love'

Suho has officially made his solo debut!

On March 30 KST, the EXO leader released his first mini album 'Self-Portrait,' as well as the music video for the album's title track "Let's Love."



"Let's Love" has a modern rock feel to it, with charming lyrics conveying that he and the object of his affection may not be able to express love as well as they might want to, but they should both conjure up courage and 'go for love' anyway. The music video for the song combines its warm and emotional mood with Suho's handsome visuals.



Meanwhile, 'Self-Portrait' was self-produced by Suho, with all six tracks on the album reflecting a fun band sound.

Check out the music video for "Let's Love" above!