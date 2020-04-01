Hong Jin Young leaves love in 'Love is Like a Petal' MV

Hong Jin Young has revealed her dramatic music video for "Love is Like a Petal".



In the MV, the trot singer uses flowers to express her heart, but she eventually lets go of a hand she held onto. "Love is Like a Petal" is a trot song with a flamenco influence about heart-wrenching love, and it's the title song of Hong Jin Young's new album 'Birth Flower', which was inspired by exchanging flowers to celebrate past birthdays.



What do you think of Hong Jin Young's "Love is Like a Petal"?