'1 Night, 2 Days' cast members reveal their school photos and records

During the opening for KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' aired on April 19, the cast members revealed their school photos and records in light of the show's 'spring semester' special!

Starting with makenae VIXX's Ravi and moving on to elementary schooler DinDin, Kim Sun Ho, Moon Se Yoon, Yeon Jung Hoon, and Kim Jong Min, the cast members read through some of their childhood school records.

While reading through DinDin's school records, the cast members noticed that his teachers left comments such as "does not follow school rules" and "uses improper language". DinDin ultimately confessed that he became a rebellious kid after 4th or 5th grade.

In comedian Moon Se Yoon's school records, it was noted that he started gaining approximately 10 kg per year starting in 3rd or 4th grade! By 6th grade, Moon Se Yoon already weighed more than Ravi's weight as an adult.

Finally, singer Kim Jong Min's school records also caused laughter as his teachers wrote, "Fights often with others", "Is self-centered and self-conscious", "Fails to keep promises made with his teachers", and more!

Check out some clips from this week's '1 Night, 2 Days' above and below!