Lee Seung Gi & Cha Eun Woo impress SBS news anchors with their reading on 'All The Butlers'

On the April 19 broadcast of SBS's 'All The Butlers', cast members Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Shin Sung Rok, and Kim Dong Hyun took on the mission of becoming interns for various broadcasting program departments, joined by this week's special butler ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo.

First, the crew visited the production department for SBS's 'Unanswered Questions', where the members met some of the program's well-known PDs, a criminal profiler, and more. Second, Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, Shin Sung Rok, Kim Dong Hyun, and Cha Eun Woo visited the 'SBS News' department, where they were tested on their abilities as news anchors!





It was revealed that the real 'SBS News' anchors would be selecting one 'All The Butlers' member to join in during a live broadcast, carrying out the sports news segment of the evening.

To test the butlers' news reporting abilities, the 5 stars first took turns reading a given script. While Yang Se Hyung, Kim Dong Hyun, and Shin Sung Rok struggled to read the given script without mistakes, Lee Seung Gi and Cha Eun Woo received applause from the news anchors for their perfect delivery. Regarding Cha Eun Woo's report, the anchors said, "His voice is very comforting. It felt like a radio broadcast." Regarding Lee Seung Gi's report, the news anchors revealed, "His tone of voice was closest to the tone of a news report. He is very stable."

The 5 'All The Butlers' cast members were then tasked with memorizing a news report, then relaying the news to the camera. Once again, Yang Se Hyung, Kim Dong Hyun, and Shin Sung Rok struggled, this time by failing to memorize their lines. Lee Seung Gi and Cha Eun Woo were praised by the news anchors once again for both completing the task perfectly.

In the end, the 'SBS News' anchors chose Lee Seung Gi as the evening's brand new reporter! Watch some clips from this week's 'All The Butlers' featuring the cast's visit to the 'SBS News' studio, above and below!

