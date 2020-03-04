Watch the suspense-filled main trailer for 'Netflix's 'Kingdom' season 2

One more week left until 'Netflix' original series 'Kingdom' season 2 premieres worldwide!

In season 2's main trailer above, Joseon's crown prince Lee Chang (played by Joo Ji Hoon) vows to reclaim his place on the throne by overthrowing the powerful Jo family during a time of disease and chaos. However, another figure seeking to sit on the King's throne challenges Lee Chang at the royal palace, the Queen (played by Kim Hye Joon).



Meanwhile, the medicinal assistant Seo Bi (played by Bae Doo Na) is pouring herself into finding a cure for the 'undead' disease spreading rapidly across Joseon. Viewers will have to wait just a little while longer until the thrilling historical zombie horror series returns, this March 13 on 'Netflix'!

