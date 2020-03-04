4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Sunmi announced as new ambassador of 'PUMA Korea's 'Rider' campaign

Solo artist Sunmi has been selected as the newest ambassador of 'PUMA Korea'!

In addition to announcing Sunmi as the brand's new ambassador for 2020, 'PUMA Korea' also launched its 'Rider' campaign featuring Sunmi - a series emphasizing a vintage, classic design to active styles such as the 'Future Rider' and the 'Style Rider'. 

Regarding the decision to work with Sunmi as the brand's ambassador, 'PUMA' stated, "Sunmi boasts a perfect image with both her unique music and performances, as well as her healthy image; in addition, we were drawn to her positive image off the stage when she's communicating with her fans."

Check out some previews of Sunmi's 2020 'Rider' campaign promo photos, below!

