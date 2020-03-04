ATEEZ take on hilarious & weird challenges in another teaser for '82Challenge'

ATEEZ x 'Hello82's upcoming Facebook reality series '82Challenge' has released a new teaser, giving fans another glimpse of the hilarious and weird missions these K-Pop idols will be facing!





In '82Challenge', the rookie K-Pop boy group will be taking on bizarre missions uniquely concocted by the '82Challenge' staff involving ATEEZ's very own fans. As you can see in the new teaser below, some of ATEEZ's unique challenges will be showing up in Los Angeles for a surprise dance-off with their fans, personally doing a fan's makeup, participating in a large-scale choreography, and more!

ATEEZ's '82Challenge' premieres this March 11 at 11 AM KST for a total of 8 episodes, only on Facebook!

