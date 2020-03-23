Stray Kids reveals a charming MV teaser for 'I Know Even Though I'm A Fool'

Stray Kids is here to remind you of the reasons why their fans are so willing to stay by their side!



The group released their charming MV teaser for their upcoming track "I Know Even Though I'm A Fool" from their mixtape 'Mixtape: On Track'.

Each member shows off their youthful charm as they stare into the camera. It also seems that the drama will also have a teen web drama theme, with a mid-tempo R&B song playing in the background bound to melt your ears. Stay tuned for the group's comeback on March 25th!