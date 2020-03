TVXQ's Changmin has announced his first mini-album title 'Chocolate'!

The announcement was made earlier today that the veteran star would be releasing a 6 song EP on April 6th with a title track also named "Chocolate". According to the group's official Tweet, Changmin will "transform into addictive sweetness, showing off his full charm to the Max with title track 'Chocolate' "





Stay tuned for more news of Changmin's solo debut!