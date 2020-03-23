Suho is stylish yet sweet in more teaser images for 'Self Portrait'

Suho is really feeding fans with content as he releases his 9th set of teaser images for his debut solo album 'Self Portrait'.

The star has released three new teaser images earlier today ahead of the release of his debut album. The simple styling truly shows off the soft but beautiful charisma the idol holds. Even without amazing set designs or fancy costumes, Suho shines in his teaser images by showing off his honest and charming looks. Given the nature of all the teaser images, it seems like Suho is planning to impress teasers with his true and unadulterated self.

Stay tuned for the album's release on March 30th.