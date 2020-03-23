22

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Suho is stylish yet sweet in more teaser images for 'Self Portrait'

AKP STAFF

Suho is really feeding fans with content as he releases his 9th set of teaser images for his debut solo album 'Self Portrait'

The star has released three new teaser images earlier today ahead of the release of his debut album. The simple styling truly shows off the soft but beautiful charisma the idol holds. Even without amazing set designs or fancy costumes, Suho shines in his teaser images by showing off his honest and charming looks. Given the nature of all the teaser images, it seems like Suho is planning to impress teasers with his true and unadulterated self. 

Stay tuned for the album's release on March 30th. 

  1. Suho
3 470 Share 85% Upvoted

0

DG2523,827 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

His visuals are out of this world. I really like how he's interacting with fans through all of this. First the drawing competition and now the messages.

Share

0

kindleX167 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

It's coming soon. I'm so excited!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND