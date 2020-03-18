Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' releases motion teaser ahead of April premiere

Mnet's highly anticipated boy group survival competition 'Road To Kingdom' has released a dramatic motion teaser ahead of the show's premiere next month!

As many of you know, 'Road To Kingdom' will be the first installment in the boy group competition equivalent of 'Queendom', aired last year. Idol groups rumored to be competing on 'Road To Kingdom' include Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, ONEUS, VERIVERY, TOO, etc.

The winning team of 'Road To Kingdom' will earn a chance to compete in the more rigorous, "main" survival competition coming later this year, 'Kingdom'. Are you ready for 'Road To Kingdom', airing this April?