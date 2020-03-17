MCND reveal behind-the-scenes of 'Meet & Call Fan Meeting'

Rookie group MCND revealed the behind-the-scenes of their 'Meet & Call Fan Meeting.'



With the ongoing coronavirus, MCND were unable to hold an in-person fan meeting. However, they held a fan meeting among themselves, acting in an adorable skit between MCND and fan, and they also held a 'Meet & Call Fan Meeting' with actual fans.



MCND made their debut with "Ice Age" this past February.



Watch MCND's behind-the-scenes video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

