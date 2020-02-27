3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

MCND welcome you to 'Ice Age' in debut MV

MCND have made their official debut with "Ice Age"!

The MV features an icy, white color concept as the MCND members Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win welcome you to a chilly world. "Ice Age" is the title track of the group's debut mini album 'Into the Ice Age', and it's about MCND breaking into the music world.

Watch MCND's "Ice Age" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

